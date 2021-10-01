Welcome,
October 01, 2021
LIVE SHARK ATTACK ON TV...
Topic: LIVE SHARK ATTACK ON TV...
headset
headset
LIVE SHARK ATTACK ON TV...
Yesterday
at 06:28:05 AM »
GETS SOME OF THIS DOWN YOU BEFORE TOU NEXT FANCY A SWIM OR SURF ----AND THEY STILL GO IN THE WARM WATER....FUCK THAT
THEY SAVED HIM - LUCKY MAN.....
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16279003/surfer-mauled-great-white-shark-fighting-live-tv/
plazmuh
plazmuh
Re: LIVE SHARK ATTACK ON TV...
Today
at 06:17:33 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1443796914802249728
Loading...