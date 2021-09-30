Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 30, 2021, 06:37:06 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: ROD LIDDLE IN THE SUN  (Read 191 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 657


View Profile
« on: Today at 06:22:33 AM »
MAKES SOME GOOD POINTS IN THE SUN...........

THAT ANGELA RAYNER... REMINDS ME OF SOME OF THE FLY ME  POSTERS WHEN I READ THAT BOARD..........


SO MUCH PENT UP ANGER TOWARDS ANYTHING THAT DARE HAVE A DIFFERENT POLITICAL VOICE TO THEM............WELL SAID ROD - LABOUR IS IN A BIGGER MESS THAN THE COUNTRY CURRENTLY IS monkey

AND THE LABOUR LOT STILL THINK ITS GAME ON ...rava



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16283407/labour-party-of-two-halves-both-of-em-wrong/
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 883


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:02:15 AM »
They hate good old Monkey over the road, not seen him on there much in recent years which is a shame, he generally nails it in his columns, definitely does in that one, Boris is an idiot but what's the alternative  rava
Logged
Winston
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 68


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:23:04 AM »
Raynor must have hit a nerve for the press to be so angry

Starmer is useless

Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 657


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:05:54 PM »
On this occasion, I read it as more laughable than anger.
Though you could be right winston :like:
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 481


View Profile WWW
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:45:10 PM »
I know Rod well.


Worked with him in 2010.

https://youtu.be/6oeeRHRWAgk

NB, Ive lost a lot of weight since than and no longer work for the Tories
Logged
Tory Cunt
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 