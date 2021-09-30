Welcome,
September 30, 2021, 10:36:02 AM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ROD LIDDLE IN THE SUN
Author
Topic: ROD LIDDLE IN THE SUN (Read 101 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 646
ROD LIDDLE IN THE SUN
«
on:
Today
at 06:22:33 AM »
MAKES SOME GOOD POINTS IN THE SUN...........
THAT ANGELA RAYNER... REMINDS ME OF SOME OF THE FLY ME POSTERS WHEN I READ THAT BOARD..........
SO MUCH PENT UP ANGER TOWARDS ANYTHING THAT DARE HAVE A DIFFERENT POLITICAL VOICE TO THEM............WELL SAID ROD - LABOUR IS IN A BIGGER MESS THAN THE COUNTRY CURRENTLY IS
AND THE LABOUR LOT STILL THINK ITS GAME ON ...
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16283407/labour-party-of-two-halves-both-of-em-wrong/
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 2 881
Re: ROD LIDDLE IN THE SUN
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:02:15 AM »
They hate good old Monkey over the road, not seen him on there much in recent years which is a shame, he generally nails it in his columns, definitely does in that one, Boris is an idiot but what's the alternative
Winston
Online
Posts: 64
Re: ROD LIDDLE IN THE SUN
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:23:04 AM »
Raynor must have hit a nerve for the press to be so angry
Starmer is useless
