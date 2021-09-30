headset

Offline



Posts: 2 646





Posts: 2 646 ROD LIDDLE IN THE SUN « on: Today at 06:22:33 AM »



THAT ANGELA RAYNER... REMINDS ME OF SOME OF THE FLY ME POSTERS WHEN I READ THAT BOARD..........





SO MUCH PENT UP ANGER TOWARDS ANYTHING THAT DARE HAVE A DIFFERENT POLITICAL VOICE TO THEM............WELL SAID ROD - LABOUR IS IN A BIGGER MESS THAN THE COUNTRY CURRENTLY IS



AND THE LABOUR LOT STILL THINK ITS GAME ON ...







https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16283407/labour-party-of-two-halves-both-of-em-wrong/



MAKES SOME GOOD POINTS IN THE SUN...........THAT ANGELA RAYNER... REMINDS ME OF SOME OF THE FLY ME POSTERS WHEN I READ THAT BOARD..........SO MUCH PENT UP ANGER TOWARDS ANYTHING THAT DARE HAVE A DIFFERENT POLITICAL VOICE TO THEM............WELL SAID ROD - LABOUR IS IN A BIGGER MESS THAN THE COUNTRY CURRENTLY ISAND THE LABOUR LOT STILL THINK ITS GAME ON ... Logged