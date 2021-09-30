Welcome,
October 05, 2021, 12:51:04 PM
Sarah Everards Killer
Author
Topic: Sarah Everards Killer (Read 586 times)
headset
Sarah Everards Killer
«
on:
September 30, 2021, 06:06:49 AM »
What an evil bastard he is after reading that article in the sun he is one sick copper.....
He has given the cops are right name here.....
Quite a disturbing but informative article I will say that.
The bit that gets me is when it says he used his warrant card to lure her into the car.....
She didn't even stand a fighting chance after he pulled that move the sick bastard......
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16282979/wayne-couzens-sick-kidnap-plot-sarah-everard/
headset
Re: Sarah Everards Killer
«
Reply #1 on:
September 30, 2021, 12:28:34 PM »
Lifed off - I hope the bastard lives beyond a 100 and suffers daily...
headset
Re: Sarah Everards Killer
«
Reply #2 on:
October 01, 2021, 05:05:54 AM »
YOU HAVE TO FANCY HEADS WILL ROLL HERE IN THE MET....
IT SOUNDS LIKE A RIGHT CARRY-ON OUTFIT....
NEARLY AS BAD AS CLEVELAND POLICE....
16 officers under investigation connected to that poor lasses case...
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10047415/Police-watchdog-probes-16-officers
Pigeon droppings
Re: Sarah Everards Killer
«
Reply #3 on:
October 01, 2021, 06:08:42 AM »
There are 3 types of prisoner, that other prisoners have a mission to severely hurt.......
Ex police
Rapists
Those who attack women
Allowing for suicide watch, he'll be dead by the end of next year!
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Sarah Everards Killer
«
Reply #4 on:
October 01, 2021, 09:23:01 AM »
Quote from: Pigeon droppings on October 01, 2021, 06:08:42 AM
There are 3 types of prisoner, that other prisoners have a mission to severely hurt.......
Ex police
Rapists
Those who attack women
Allowing for suicide watch, he'll be dead by the end of next year!
Plenty survive. The irony of some prisoners actually attacking others for hurting women is lost on them. There'll be a fair few in the normal prison population who have hurt their wives and girlfriends on a regular basis.
The ranking of police, who may be in for fraud, above that of murderers beggars belief. Arseholes, looking for prison status half the time.
headset
Re: Sarah Everards Killer
«
Reply #5 on:
October 01, 2021, 09:31:44 AM »
someone will get at him.. they did with Sutcliffe and huntley.
I will still say the guards set these things up...who can blame them
myboro
Re: Sarah Everards Killer
«
Reply #6 on:
October 02, 2021, 01:53:51 AM »
Quote from: headset on September 30, 2021, 06:06:49 AM
What an evil bastard he is after reading that article in the sun he is one sick copper.....
He has given the cops are right name here.....
Quite a disturbing but informative article I will say that.
The bit that gets me is when it says he used his warrant card to lure her into the car.....
She didn't even stand a fighting chance after he pulled that move the sick bastard......
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16282979/wayne-couzens-sick-kidnap-plot-sarah-everard/
But you never mention his name just the victim.
26 women killed this year, nut never 26 men killed people/women this year
2000 women raped but never 2000 men committed sexual assault
Language matters and the biggest is not how to prevent another Sarah Everard,
HOW do we stop the next Wayne Couzens
HE IS THE GUILTY ONE, men are the guilty ones even when not Muslim!
Wake up sheeple, the problem is male violence however you cut it.
headset
Re: Sarah Everards Killer
«
Reply #7 on:
October 02, 2021, 04:07:42 AM »
Quote from: myboro on October 02, 2021, 01:53:51 AM
Quote from: headset on September 30, 2021, 06:06:49 AM
What an evil bastard he is after reading that article in the sun he is one sick copper.....
He has given the cops are right name here.....
Quite a disturbing but informative article I will say that.
The bit that gets me is when it says he used his warrant card to lure her into the car.....
She didn't even stand a fighting chance after he pulled that move the sick bastard......
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16282979/wayne-couzens-sick-kidnap-plot-sarah-everard/
But you never mention his name just the victim.
26 women killed this year, nut never 26 men killed people/women this year
2000 women raped but never 2000 men committed sexual assault
Language matters and the biggest is not how to prevent another Sarah Everard,
HOW do we stop the next Wayne Couzens
HE IS THE GUILTY ONE, men are the guilty ones even when not Muslim!
Wake up sheeple, the problem is male violence however you cut it.
Whatever - you are a bit heavy for me pal.
myboro
Re: Sarah Everards Killer
«
Reply #8 on:
October 02, 2021, 10:39:34 PM »
Of course I am you like three word slogans and the Sun Newspaper.
MF(c) DOOM
Re: Sarah Everards Killer
«
Reply #9 on:
October 02, 2021, 11:04:24 PM »
Misogyny is a massive issue in society, we see it on here every other day, or we have done. Splitarses, sluts, bitches, slags...use that sort of language , you are part of the problem.
Rutters
Re: Sarah Everards Killer
«
Reply #10 on:
October 03, 2021, 10:16:05 AM »
Men and boys remain more than twice as likely to be victims of assault and homicide.
If you decide to prioritise only certain victims with only certain perpetrators you'll only perpetuate the problem.
'Violence' is the issue not 'men' just as Islamic terrorism is the problem not Muslims.
myboro
Re: Sarah Everards Killer
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 01:08:57 AM »
Quote from: Rutters on October 03, 2021, 10:16:05 AM
Men and boys remain more than twice as likely to be victims of assault and homicide.
If you decide to prioritise only certain victims with only certain perpetrators you'll only perpetuate the problem.
'Violence' is the issue not 'men' just as Islamic terrorism is the problem not Muslims.
Yes but those commiting Violence are primarily MEN, but you try to hide again as you concentrate on them being victims as well.
This thread title should be Killer COP Couzens, but no the victim is dragged through the mud.
Do not worry Media has been doing this for years so it is your default to comply with what they want
Erimus44
Re: Sarah Everards Killer
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 03:30:58 AM »
Only person here dragging her name through the mud is you, myboro, you fucking half-witted shitehawk.
Rutters
Re: Sarah Everards Killer
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 10:05:03 AM »
Violence is primarily about power (as RadFems have been telling us for decades). That's why you wouldn't start on a 6'4 ex-marine cage-fighter.
Men, being bigger and stronger than women, will obviously be the most injurious however when women have power they are just as lethal, which is why most child abuse/neglect is carried out by mothers.
Just look at filicide and neonaticde stats. And if you include abortion, women are the most deadly creatures ever.
What the media does is endow victimhood to certain demographics. Top of the list are women (preferably black). Men (preferably white) are portrayed as perpetrators. Your default is to comply with what they want.
If you require evidence, just compare the BBC/SKY/ITV/GBNEWS reporting of Wayne Cozens and Lucy Letby.
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Re: Sarah Everards Killer
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 10:26:21 AM »
Quote from: Rutters on
Today
at 10:05:03 AM
Violence is primarily about power (as RadFems have been telling us for decades). That's why you wouldn't start on a 6'4 ex-marine cage-fighter.
Men, being bigger and stronger than women, will obviously be the most injurious however when women have power they are just as lethal, which is why most child abuse/neglect is carried out by mothers.
Just look at filicide and neonaticde stats. And if you include abortion, women are the most deadly creatures ever.
What the media does is endow victimhood to certain demographics. Top of the list are women (preferably black). Men (preferably white) are portrayed as perpetrators. Your default is to comply with what they want.
If you require evidence, just compare the BBC/SKY/ITV/GBNEWS reporting of Wayne Cozens and Lucy Letby.
How are Chad and Stacy?
Bernie
Re: Sarah Everards Killer
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 10:36:53 AM »
Quote from: Rutters on
Today
at 10:05:03 AM
Violence is primarily about power (as RadFems have been telling us for decades). That's why you wouldn't start on a 6'4 ex-marine cage-fighter.
Men, being bigger and stronger than women, will obviously be the most injurious however when women have power they are just as lethal, which is why most child abuse/neglect is carried out by mothers.
Just look at filicide and neonaticde stats. And if you include abortion, women are the most deadly creatures ever.
What the media does is endow victimhood to certain demographics. Top of the list are women (preferably black). Men (preferably white) are portrayed as perpetrators. Your default is to comply with what they want.
If you require evidence, just compare the BBC/SKY/ITV/GBNEWS reporting of Wayne Cozens and Lucy Letby.
Lucy Letby pleaded not guilty yesterday, whereas Couzens pleaded guilty. So lets wait till the trial is over before passing judgement there.
However, i would say that Female killers are often more vilified than men - especially if kids are involved. Hindley drew a lot more flak than Huntley ever did. Same with Rose West.
Rutters
Re: Sarah Everards Killer
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 12:38:29 PM »
The clamour started well before conviction however you could try Beverley Allitt as an alternative.
Were there calls for all women to take ownership and be responsible for other women? Were there calls for more men in nursing? No female nurses to be unaccompanied? Was there a demand for all nurses to be re-vetted and more senior positions to be held by men?
Gender stereotyping is bad for everyone however inadequates like Mr. Whorehouse don't help matters.
