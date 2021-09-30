headset

Posts: 2 700 Sarah Everards Killer « on: September 30, 2021, 06:06:49 AM »



He has given the cops are right name here.....



Quite a disturbing but informative article I will say that.



The bit that gets me is when it says he used his warrant card to lure her into the car.....



She didn't even stand a fighting chance after he pulled that move the sick bastard......



headset

Lifed off - I hope the bastard lives beyond a 100 and suffers daily...

headset

Posts: 2 700 Re: Sarah Everards Killer « Reply #2 on: October 01, 2021, 05:05:54 AM »



IT SOUNDS LIKE A RIGHT CARRY-ON OUTFIT....



NEARLY AS BAD AS CLEVELAND POLICE....





16 officers under investigation connected to that poor lasses case...



Pigeon droppings

Posts: 280 Re: Sarah Everards Killer « Reply #3 on: October 01, 2021, 06:08:42 AM » There are 3 types of prisoner, that other prisoners have a mission to severely hurt.......



Ex police

Rapists

Those who attack women



Allowing for suicide watch, he'll be dead by the end of next year! Logged

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Plenty survive. The irony of some prisoners actually attacking others for hurting women is lost on them. There'll be a fair few in the normal prison population who have hurt their wives and girlfriends on a regular basis.



headset

someone will get at him.. they did with Sutcliffe and huntley.

I will still say the guards set these things up...who can blame them



myboro

But you never mention his name just the victim.

26 women killed this year, nut never 26 men killed people/women this year

2000 women raped but never 2000 men committed sexual assault



Language matters and the biggest is not how to prevent another Sarah Everard,

HOW do we stop the next Wayne Couzens



HE IS THE GUILTY ONE, men are the guilty ones even when not Muslim!

Wake up sheeple, the problem is male violence however you cut it.



headset

myboro

MF(c) DOOM

Misogyny is a massive issue in society, we see it on here every other day, or we have done. Splitarses, sluts, bitches, slags...use that sort of language , you are part of the problem.

Rutters

Posts: 427 Re: Sarah Everards Killer « Reply #10 on: October 03, 2021, 10:16:05 AM » Men and boys remain more than twice as likely to be victims of assault and homicide.



If you decide to prioritise only certain victims with only certain perpetrators you'll only perpetuate the problem.



