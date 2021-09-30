What an evil bastard he is after reading that article in the sun he is one sick copper.....
He has given the cops are right name here.....
Quite a disturbing but informative article I will say that.
The bit that gets me is when it says he used his warrant card to lure her into the car.....
She didn't even stand a fighting chance after he pulled that move the sick bastard...... https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16282979/wayne-couzens-sick-kidnap-plot-sarah-everard/
But you never mention his name just the victim.
26 women killed this year, nut never 26 men killed people/women this year
2000 women raped but never 2000 men committed sexual assault
Language matters and the biggest is not how to prevent another Sarah Everard,
HOW do we stop the next Wayne Couzens
HE IS THE GUILTY ONE, men are the guilty ones even when not Muslim!
Wake up sheeple, the problem is male violence however you cut it.