October 03, 2021, 12:09:01 AM
Author Topic: Sarah Everards Killer  (Read 337 times)
headset
« on: September 30, 2021, 06:06:49 AM »
What an evil bastard he is after reading that article in the sun he is one sick copper.....

He has given the cops are right name here.....

Quite a disturbing but informative article I will say that.

The bit that gets me is when it says he used his warrant card to lure her into the car.....

She didn't even stand a fighting chance after he pulled that move the sick bastard......

 https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16282979/wayne-couzens-sick-kidnap-plot-sarah-everard/
headset
« Reply #1 on: September 30, 2021, 12:28:34 PM »
Lifed off - I hope the bastard lives beyond a 100 and suffers daily...
headset
« Reply #2 on: October 01, 2021, 05:05:54 AM »
YOU HAVE TO FANCY HEADS WILL ROLL HERE IN THE MET....

IT SOUNDS LIKE A RIGHT CARRY-ON OUTFIT....

NEARLY AS BAD AS CLEVELAND POLICE....lost


16 officers under investigation connected to that poor lasses case...

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10047415/Police-watchdog-probes-16-officers
Pigeon droppings
« Reply #3 on: October 01, 2021, 06:08:42 AM »
There are 3 types of prisoner, that other prisoners have a mission to severely hurt.......

Ex police
Rapists
Those who attack women

Allowing for suicide watch, he'll be dead by the end of next year!
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #4 on: October 01, 2021, 09:23:01 AM »
Quote from: Pigeon droppings on October 01, 2021, 06:08:42 AM
There are 3 types of prisoner, that other prisoners have a mission to severely hurt.......

Ex police
Rapists
Those who attack women

Allowing for suicide watch, he'll be dead by the end of next year!

Plenty survive. The irony of some prisoners actually attacking others for hurting women is lost on them. There'll be a fair few in the normal prison population who have hurt their wives and girlfriends on a regular basis.

The ranking of police, who may be in for fraud, above that of murderers beggars belief. Arseholes, looking for prison status half the time.
headset
« Reply #5 on: October 01, 2021, 09:31:44 AM »
someone will get at him.. they did with Sutcliffe and huntley.

I will still say the guards set these things up...who can blame them
myboro
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 01:53:51 AM »
Quote from: headset on September 30, 2021, 06:06:49 AM
What an evil bastard he is after reading that article in the sun he is one sick copper.....

He has given the cops are right name here.....

Quite a disturbing but informative article I will say that.

The bit that gets me is when it says he used his warrant card to lure her into the car.....

She didn't even stand a fighting chance after he pulled that move the sick bastard......

 https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16282979/wayne-couzens-sick-kidnap-plot-sarah-everard/

But you never mention his name just the victim.
26 women killed this year, nut never 26 men killed people/women this year
2000 women raped but never 2000 men committed sexual assault

Language matters and the biggest is not how to prevent another Sarah Everard,
HOW do we stop the next Wayne Couzens

HE IS THE GUILTY ONE, men are the guilty ones even when not Muslim!
Wake up sheeple, the problem is male violence however you cut it.
headset
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 04:07:42 AM »
Quote from: myboro on Yesterday at 01:53:51 AM
Quote from: headset on September 30, 2021, 06:06:49 AM
What an evil bastard he is after reading that article in the sun he is one sick copper.....

He has given the cops are right name here.....

Quite a disturbing but informative article I will say that.

The bit that gets me is when it says he used his warrant card to lure her into the car.....

She didn't even stand a fighting chance after he pulled that move the sick bastard......

 https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16282979/wayne-couzens-sick-kidnap-plot-sarah-everard/

But you never mention his name just the victim.
26 women killed this year, nut never 26 men killed people/women this year
2000 women raped but never 2000 men committed sexual assault

Language matters and the biggest is not how to prevent another Sarah Everard,
HOW do we stop the next Wayne Couzens

HE IS THE GUILTY ONE, men are the guilty ones even when not Muslim!
Wake up sheeple, the problem is male violence however you cut it.




Whatever - you are a bit heavy for me pal.
myboro
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:39:34 PM »
Of course I am you like three word slogans and the Sun Newspaper.
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:04:24 PM »
Misogyny is a massive issue in society, we see it on here every other day, or we have done. Splitarses, sluts, bitches, slags...use that sort of language , you are part of the problem.
