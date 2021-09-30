headset

Offline



Posts: 2 678





Posts: 2 678 Sarah Everards Killer « on: September 30, 2021, 06:06:49 AM »



He has given the cops are right name here.....



Quite a disturbing but informative article I will say that.



The bit that gets me is when it says he used his warrant card to lure her into the car.....



She didn't even stand a fighting chance after he pulled that move the sick bastard......



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16282979/wayne-couzens-sick-kidnap-plot-sarah-everard/ What an evil bastard he is after reading that article in the sun he is one sick copper.....He has given the cops are right name here.....Quite a disturbing but informative article I will say that.The bit that gets me is when it says he used his warrant card to lure her into the car.....She didn't even stand a fighting chance after he pulled that move the sick bastard...... Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 2 678





Posts: 2 678 Re: Sarah Everards Killer « Reply #1 on: September 30, 2021, 12:28:34 PM » Lifed off - I hope the bastard lives beyond a 100 and suffers daily... Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 2 678





Posts: 2 678 Re: Sarah Everards Killer « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:05:54 AM »



IT SOUNDS LIKE A RIGHT CARRY-ON OUTFIT....



NEARLY AS BAD AS CLEVELAND POLICE....





16 officers under investigation connected to that poor lasses case...



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10047415/Police-watchdog-probes-16-officers YOU HAVE TO FANCY HEADS WILL ROLL HERE IN THE MET....IT SOUNDS LIKE A RIGHT CARRY-ON OUTFIT....NEARLY AS BAD AS CLEVELAND POLICE....16 officers under investigation connected to that poor lasses case... Logged

Pigeon droppings

Offline



Posts: 278





Posts: 278 Re: Sarah Everards Killer « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:08:42 AM » There are 3 types of prisoner, that other prisoners have a mission to severely hurt.......



Ex police

Rapists

Those who attack women



Allowing for suicide watch, he'll be dead by the end of next year! Logged

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Offline



Posts: 16 986







Posts: 16 986 Re: Sarah Everards Killer « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:23:01 AM » Quote from: Pigeon droppings on Yesterday at 06:08:42 AM There are 3 types of prisoner, that other prisoners have a mission to severely hurt.......



Ex police

Rapists

Those who attack women



Allowing for suicide watch, he'll be dead by the end of next year!



Plenty survive. The irony of some prisoners actually attacking others for hurting women is lost on them. There'll be a fair few in the normal prison population who have hurt their wives and girlfriends on a regular basis.



The ranking of police, who may be in for fraud, above that of murderers beggars belief. Arseholes, looking for prison status half the time. Plenty survive. The irony of some prisoners actually attacking others for hurting women is lost on them. There'll be a fair few in the normal prison population who have hurt their wives and girlfriends on a regular basis.The ranking of police, who may be in for fraud, above that of murderers beggars belief. Arseholes, looking for prison status half the time. Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 2 678





Posts: 2 678 Re: Sarah Everards Killer « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:31:44 AM » someone will get at him.. they did with Sutcliffe and huntley.



I will still say the guards set these things up...who can blame them Logged