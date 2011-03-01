There are 3 types of prisoner, that other prisoners have a mission to severely hurt.......
Ex police
Rapists
Those who attack women
Allowing for suicide watch, he'll be dead by the end of next year!
Plenty survive. The irony of some prisoners actually attacking others for hurting women is lost on them. There'll be a fair few in the normal prison population who have hurt their wives and girlfriends on a regular basis.
The ranking of police, who may be in for fraud, above that of murderers beggars belief. Arseholes, looking for prison status half the time.