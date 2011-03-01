headset

JOSHUA REMATCH « on: Yesterday at 08:53:19 AM »



UNDERSTANDABLE I SUPPOSE - IS HE STILL IN WITH A CHANCE OR HAS HE MET HIS MATCH...



SOME IN THE BOXING WORLD SAY HE HAS AND SHOULD TAKE ANOTHER DIRECTION TO GET BACK ON TRACK



I WILL WATCH IT AGAIN.





https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/16271994/anthony-joshua-activates-usyk-rematch-clause

calamity

Crabamity





Re: JOSHUA REMATCH « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:13:12 AM » If he tries to box him again then the result wont change. I dont see any scenario he beats him on points.



Best bet is to go in big, hide behind his jab and windmill a few haymakers Logged

headset

Re: JOSHUA REMATCH « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 03:13:01 PM » If I remember correctly some ex-pros or boxing commentators seem to think Josuha will be unable to adjust to take on Usyk style/tactics like he was able to do after his last defeat to the chubby bloke.



I'm not a massive boxing fan and take what you say about landing a haymaker. A second defeat on the spin, off the same man is damaging to anyone's career. That was the outcome of their opinion.

Logged

Bob_Ender

Re: JOSHUA REMATCH « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 04:00:00 PM » Think it was Carl Froch who said after the fight 'don't try box him,fight him,suppose it's easy to say after the event...but......



Can't imagine for the life of me what AJ would do to any fucker if he just went for it.......



Well, I could actually 😎



Josh in 4 next time 😚x

Robbso

Re: JOSHUA REMATCH « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:31:17 PM » I think the Ruiz jr defeat has had a massive affect on him. He looks scared to get involved in a slug fest in case he gets hurt and stopped again. He had no chance of out boxing Usyk, even when it was inevitable he needed a KO he didnt go for it. Im not sure an elite boxer can continue if hes too scared of being hit. Either give up or maybe change trainer and try and get the confidence back.