Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 30, 2021, 06:36:59 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: JOSHUA REMATCH  (Read 200 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 657


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 08:53:19 AM »
ACCORDING TO REPORTS, HE'S ACTIVATED THE RE-MATCH CLAUSE...

UNDERSTANDABLE I SUPPOSE - IS HE STILL IN WITH A CHANCE OR HAS HE MET HIS MATCH...

SOME IN THE BOXING WORLD  SAY HE HAS AND SHOULD TAKE ANOTHER DIRECTION TO GET BACK ON TRACK

I WILL WATCH IT AGAIN.


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/16271994/anthony-joshua-activates-usyk-rematch-clause
Logged
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 416

Crabamity


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:13:12 AM »
If he tries to box him again then the result wont change. I dont see any scenario he beats him on points.

Best bet is to go in big, hide behind his jab and windmill a few haymakers
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 984



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:03:18 PM »
Quote from: calamity on Yesterday at 11:13:12 AM


Best bet is to go in big, hide behind his jab and windmill a few haymakers

Angelo Dundee lives!  :alf:
Logged
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 416

Crabamity


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:44:07 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 12:03:18 PM
Quote from: calamity on Yesterday at 11:13:12 AM


Best bet is to go in big, hide behind his jab and windmill a few haymakers

Angelo Dundee lives!  :alf:

Dont knock it, Wilders trainers seem to have had some success teaching him a similar approach, minus the jab, I added that next level shit myself  :alf:
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 657


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 03:13:01 PM »
If I remember correctly some ex-pros or boxing commentators seem to think Josuha will be unable to adjust to take on Usyk style/tactics like he was able to do after his last defeat to the chubby bloke.

I'm not a massive boxing fan and take what you say about landing a haymaker. A second defeat on the spin, off  the same man is damaging to anyone's career. That was the outcome of their opinion.
Logged
Bob_Ender
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 128


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 04:00:00 PM »
Think it was Carl Froch who said after the fight 'don't try box him,fight him,suppose it's easy to say after the event...but......

Can't imagine for the life of me what AJ would do to any fucker if he just went for it.......

Well, I could actually 😎

Josh in 4  next time  😚x
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 237


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:31:17 PM »
I think the Ruiz jr defeat has had a massive affect on him. He looks scared to get involved in a slug fest in case he gets hurt and stopped again. He had no chance of out boxing Usyk, even when it was inevitable he needed a KO he didnt go for it. Im not sure an elite boxer can continue if hes too scared of being hit. Either give up or maybe change trainer and try and get the confidence back.
Logged
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 416

Crabamity


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 05:12:07 PM »
Id like to see Usyk vs Fury.

I wonder if Usyk would be more afraid of being knocked out by AJ than Fury, and wed see him be even more brave vs Fury.

He really had Joshua hurt at the end, especially when he was on the ropes. Usyk looked like the monster.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 