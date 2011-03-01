Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
September 30, 2021, 06:36:59 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
JOSHUA REMATCH
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: JOSHUA REMATCH (Read 200 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 657
JOSHUA REMATCH
«
on:
Yesterday
at 08:53:19 AM »
ACCORDING TO REPORTS, HE'S ACTIVATED THE RE-MATCH CLAUSE...
UNDERSTANDABLE I SUPPOSE - IS HE STILL IN WITH A CHANCE OR HAS HE MET HIS MATCH...
SOME IN THE BOXING WORLD SAY HE HAS AND SHOULD TAKE ANOTHER DIRECTION TO GET BACK ON TRACK
I WILL WATCH IT AGAIN.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/16271994/anthony-joshua-activates-usyk-rematch-clause
Logged
calamity
Offline
Posts: 8 416
Crabamity
Re: JOSHUA REMATCH
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 11:13:12 AM »
If he tries to box him again then the result wont change. I dont see any scenario he beats him on points.
Best bet is to go in big, hide behind his jab and windmill a few haymakers
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 984
Re: JOSHUA REMATCH
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 12:03:18 PM »
Quote from: calamity on
Yesterday
at 11:13:12 AM
Best bet is to go in big, hide behind his jab and windmill a few haymakers
Angelo Dundee lives!
Logged
calamity
Offline
Posts: 8 416
Crabamity
Re: JOSHUA REMATCH
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 12:44:07 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 12:03:18 PM
Quote from: calamity on
Yesterday
at 11:13:12 AM
Best bet is to go in big, hide behind his jab and windmill a few haymakers
Angelo Dundee lives!
Dont knock it, Wilders trainers seem to have had some success teaching him a similar approach, minus the jab, I added that next level shit myself
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 657
Re: JOSHUA REMATCH
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 03:13:01 PM »
If I remember correctly some ex-pros or boxing commentators seem to think Josuha will be unable to adjust to take on Usyk style/tactics like he was able to do after his last defeat to the chubby bloke.
I'm not a massive boxing fan and take what you say about landing a haymaker. A second defeat on the spin, off the same man is damaging to anyone's career. That was the outcome of their opinion.
Logged
Bob_Ender
Offline
Posts: 1 128
Re: JOSHUA REMATCH
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 04:00:00 PM »
Think it was Carl Froch who said after the fight 'don't try box him,fight him,suppose it's easy to say after the event...but......
Can't imagine for the life of me what AJ would do to any fucker if he just went for it.......
Well, I could actually 😎
Josh in 4 next time 😚x
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 237
Re: JOSHUA REMATCH
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 05:31:17 PM »
I think the Ruiz jr defeat has had a massive affect on him. He looks scared to get involved in a slug fest in case he gets hurt and stopped again. He had no chance of out boxing Usyk, even when it was inevitable he needed a KO he didnt go for it. Im not sure an elite boxer can continue if hes too scared of being hit. Either give up or maybe change trainer and try and get the confidence back.
Logged
calamity
Offline
Posts: 8 416
Crabamity
Re: JOSHUA REMATCH
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 05:12:07 PM »
Id like to see Usyk vs Fury.
I wonder if Usyk would be more afraid of being knocked out by AJ than Fury, and wed see him be even more brave vs Fury.
He really had Joshua hurt at the end, especially when he was on the ropes. Usyk looked like the monster.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...