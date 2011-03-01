headset

JOSHUA REMATCH « on: Today at 08:53:19 AM »



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/16271994/anthony-joshua-activates-usyk-rematch-clause

ACCORDING TO REPORTS, HE'S ACTIVATED THE RE-MATCH CLAUSE...UNDERSTANDABLE I SUPPOSE - IS HE STILL IN WITH A CHANCE OR HAS HE MET HIS MATCH...SOME IN THE BOXING WORLD SAY HE HAS AND SHOULD TAKE ANOTHER DIRECTION TO GET BACK ON TRACKI WILL WATCH IT AGAIN.

Re: JOSHUA REMATCH « Reply #1 on: Today at 11:13:12 AM » If he tries to box him again then the result wont change. I dont see any scenario he beats him on points.



Best bet is to go in big, hide behind his jab and windmill a few haymakers

Re: JOSHUA REMATCH « Reply #4 on: Today at 03:13:01 PM » If I remember correctly some ex-pros or boxing commentators seem to think Josuha will be unable to adjust to take on Usyk style/tactics like he was able to do after his last defeat to the chubby bloke.



I'm not a massive boxing fan and take what you say about landing a haymaker. A second defeat on the spin, off the same man is damaging to anyone's career. That was the outcome of their opinion.

