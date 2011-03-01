Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: JOSHUA REMATCH  (Read 85 times)
« on: Today at 08:53:19 AM »
ACCORDING TO REPORTS, HE'S ACTIVATED THE RE-MATCH CLAUSE...

UNDERSTANDABLE I SUPPOSE - IS HE STILL IN WITH A CHANCE OR HAS HE MET HIS MATCH...

SOME IN THE BOXING WORLD  SAY HE HAS AND SHOULD TAKE ANOTHER DIRECTION TO GET BACK ON TRACK

I WILL WATCH IT AGAIN.


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/16271994/anthony-joshua-activates-usyk-rematch-clause
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:13:12 AM »
If he tries to box him again then the result wont change. I dont see any scenario he beats him on points.

Best bet is to go in big, hide behind his jab and windmill a few haymakers
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:03:18 PM »
Quote from: calamity on Today at 11:13:12 AM


Best bet is to go in big, hide behind his jab and windmill a few haymakers

Angelo Dundee lives!  :alf:
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:44:07 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 12:03:18 PM
Quote from: calamity on Today at 11:13:12 AM


Best bet is to go in big, hide behind his jab and windmill a few haymakers

Angelo Dundee lives!  :alf:

Dont knock it, Wilders trainers seem to have had some success teaching him a similar approach, minus the jab, I added that next level shit myself  :alf:
