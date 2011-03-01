Welcome,
JOSHUA REMATCH
Topic: JOSHUA REMATCH
headset
JOSHUA REMATCH
ACCORDING TO REPORTS, HE'S ACTIVATED THE RE-MATCH CLAUSE...
UNDERSTANDABLE I SUPPOSE - IS HE STILL IN WITH A CHANCE OR HAS HE MET HIS MATCH...
SOME IN THE BOXING WORLD SAY HE HAS AND SHOULD TAKE ANOTHER DIRECTION TO GET BACK ON TRACK
I WILL WATCH IT AGAIN.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/16271994/anthony-joshua-activates-usyk-rematch-clause
calamity
Crabamity
Re: JOSHUA REMATCH
If he tries to box him again then the result wont change. I dont see any scenario he beats him on points.
Best bet is to go in big, hide behind his jab and windmill a few haymakers
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: JOSHUA REMATCH
Quote from: calamity on
Today
at 11:13:12 AM
Best bet is to go in big, hide behind his jab and windmill a few haymakers
Angelo Dundee lives!
calamity
Re: JOSHUA REMATCH
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 12:03:18 PM
Quote from: calamity on
Today
at 11:13:12 AM
Best bet is to go in big, hide behind his jab and windmill a few haymakers
Angelo Dundee lives!
Dont knock it, Wilders trainers seem to have had some success teaching him a similar approach, minus the jab, I added that next level shit myself
