September 30, 2021, 10:07:23 PM
M25 ECO - MOB RETURN
« on: Yesterday at 08:30:02 AM »
THEY DON'T GIVE A FUCK THIS RENT A MOB...

FUCK THE SOFTLY SOFTLY INJUNCTION APPROACH...

ITS ABOUT TIME THIS COUNTRY GOT ITS BALLS BACK AND STOP PANDERING TO THE DAFT LIKE IT DOES

ITS TIME TO MAKE US GREAT AGAIN .....:ukfist:

BY CLAMPING DOWN ON TWATS LIKE THIS ..

I WOULD GO WITH WATER CANNONS AS A STARTER FOR 10....

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10040357/Eco-mob-M25-AGAIN.html?ito=push-notification&
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:18:21 PM »
Daft cunt Khan sold the water cannons for scrap.


:unlike:
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes


« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:51:24 PM »
Water canon some cunts who could do with a good wash? What kind of punishment is that? You're coming across as thae type of cunt who would bum Michael Barrymore as punishment for his alleged involvement in Stuart Lubbock's death. Think on.
I know where you live
