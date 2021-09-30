headset

Posts: 2 657 M25 ECO - MOB RETURN « on: Yesterday at 08:30:02 AM »



FUCK THE SOFTLY SOFTLY INJUNCTION APPROACH...



ITS ABOUT TIME THIS COUNTRY GOT ITS BALLS BACK AND STOP PANDERING TO THE DAFT LIKE IT DOES



ITS TIME TO MAKE US GREAT AGAIN .....



BY CLAMPING DOWN ON TWATS LIKE THIS ..



I WOULD GO WITH WATER CANNONS AS A STARTER FOR 10....



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10040357/Eco-mob-M25-AGAIN.html?ito=push-notification&

Tom_Trinder

Daft cunt Khan sold the water cannons for scrap.





Daft cunt Khan sold the water cannons for scrap.