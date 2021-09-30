Welcome,
September 30, 2021, 10:07:17 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
M25 ECO - MOB RETURN
Author
Topic: M25 ECO - MOB RETURN (Read 72 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 657
M25 ECO - MOB RETURN
«
on:
Yesterday
at 08:30:02 AM »
THEY DON'T GIVE A FUCK THIS RENT A MOB...
FUCK THE SOFTLY SOFTLY INJUNCTION APPROACH...
ITS ABOUT TIME THIS COUNTRY GOT ITS BALLS BACK AND STOP PANDERING TO THE DAFT LIKE IT DOES
ITS TIME TO MAKE US GREAT AGAIN .....
BY CLAMPING DOWN ON TWATS LIKE THIS ..
I WOULD GO WITH WATER CANNONS AS A STARTER FOR 10....
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10040357/Eco-mob-M25-AGAIN.html?ito=push-notification&
Logged
Tom_Trinder
Online
Posts: 1 727
Re: M25 ECO - MOB RETURN
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:18:21 PM »
Quote from: headset on
Yesterday
at 08:30:02 AM
Daft cunt Khan sold the water cannons for scrap.
Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Offline
Posts: 347
Infant Herpes
Re: M25 ECO - MOB RETURN
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:51:24 PM »
Quote from: headset on
Yesterday
at 08:30:02 AM
Water canon some cunts who could do with a good wash? What kind of punishment is that? You're coming across as thae type of cunt who would bum Michael Barrymore as punishment for his alleged involvement in Stuart Lubbock's death. Think on.
Logged
I know where you live
