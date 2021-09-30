Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: POSSIBLE MAXIMIN NEWCASTLE EXIT  (Read 84 times)
« on: Yesterday at 08:21:26 AM »
IF HE WENT IN JANUARY THAT WOULD FUCK THE GEORDIES UP AND DEFINITELY SEND THEM DOWN...:mido:

2 MAN TEAM THEM - HIM AND WILSON


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/16274947/chelsea-liverpool-interested-allan-saint-maximin-transfer-newcastle
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:18:39 AM »
Id dance for joy as much as any Boro/Mackem fan to see them go down, but can't help wondering why the hell they are so determined with their resources, to be as shit and under achieving as possible.
