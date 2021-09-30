Welcome,
September 30, 2021, 01:05:07 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
POSSIBLE MAXIMIN NEWCASTLE EXIT
Topic: POSSIBLE MAXIMIN NEWCASTLE EXIT
headset
POSSIBLE MAXIMIN NEWCASTLE EXIT
«
on:
Yesterday
at 08:21:26 AM »
IF HE WENT IN JANUARY THAT WOULD FUCK THE GEORDIES UP AND DEFINITELY SEND THEM DOWN...
2 MAN TEAM THEM - HIM AND WILSON
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/16274947/chelsea-liverpool-interested-allan-saint-maximin-transfer-newcastle
Squarewheelbike
Re: POSSIBLE MAXIMIN NEWCASTLE EXIT
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:18:39 AM »
Id dance for joy as much as any Boro/Mackem fan to see them go down, but can't help wondering why the hell they are so determined with their resources, to be as shit and under achieving as possible.
