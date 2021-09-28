Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 30, 2021, 05:38:31 AM
Author Topic: Billy Sharp!  (Read 340 times)
El Capitan
Posts: 45 586


« on: September 28, 2021, 09:51:20 PM »
 
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 437


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #1 on: September 28, 2021, 10:07:06 PM »
 jc                                   
« Last Edit: September 28, 2021, 10:13:34 PM by Tortured_Mind »
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 437


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #2 on: September 28, 2021, 10:35:41 PM »
    
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:09:28 PM by Tortured_Mind »
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Posts: 2 638


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:36:47 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on September 28, 2021, 10:35:41 PM
   


monkey


NEVER LOOK A GIFT HORSE IN THE MOUTH...
calamity
Posts: 8 415

Crabamity


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:15:15 AM »
He doesn't have a mouth, he has an arsehole on his face that was made wider when someone gave him a chelsea smile   
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 437


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:11:26 AM »
 mick
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Posts: 2 638


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:39:34 AM »
monkey

HE IS STILL MARMITE AMONGST SOME....

a few more boro predictions like last night will see him gain more love ....monkey
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 964


Bugger.


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:03:32 PM »
My penis is making chirping sounds, like a robin. I don't think it means to. Can anybody help please?
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 437


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:20:33 PM »
I WOULD HAVE A GO ON THE LOTTERY. IT'S SUPPOSED TO BE A LUCKY SIGN !!!   
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Posts: 2 638


« Reply #9 on: Today at 05:32:36 AM »
WHATEVER PEOPLE THINK OF HIM MARMITE OR NOT.....

THE IS NO DENYING HE IS ON A FOOTBALL ROLL OF BACKING LOSERS...

THE WINLESS STREAK GOES ON.....


JUST KEEP OFF THE BORO SATURDAY......souey
