El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 45 586





Posts: 45 586 Billy Sharp! « on: Yesterday at 09:51:20 PM » Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Tortured_Mind

Offline



Posts: 17 431





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 431JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: Billy Sharp! « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:07:06 PM »

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:13:34 PM by Tortured_Mind » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats