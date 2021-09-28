Welcome,
HE`S AFTER MY ANUS !!!
Author
Topic: HE`S AFTER MY ANUS !!! (Read 190 times)
Tortured_Mind
HE`S AFTER MY ANUS !!!
HE`S AFTER MY ANUS !!!
«
on:
Yesterday
at 03:03:42 PM »
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Ben G
Re: HE`S AFTER MY ANUS !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 03:29:19 PM »
Nice job
Tory Cunt
Bob_Ender
Re: HE`S AFTER MY ANUS !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 03:33:53 PM »
As usual...no fucker invited me to this party.........
Who is it,and what's the crack.....🤔x
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
HE`S AFTER MY ANUS !!!
Re: HE`S AFTER MY ANUS !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 04:20:43 PM »
https://www.chroniclelive.co.uk/news/north-east-news/denise-welch-stalker-fires-guilty-21690081.amp
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Bob_Ender
Re: HE`S AFTER MY ANUS !!!
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 04:30:43 PM »
Toraq Wyngard,...........Howay TM,I've always said believing the impossible is possible......but......think ya taking the piss now
🤔 or.......could I be wrong..... 😁😁😁x
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
