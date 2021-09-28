Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Middlesbrough - Sheffield United  (Read 211 times)
Winston
Posts: 56


« on: Today at 08:31:11 AM »
Could be a tough one, as the Blades have been in top form lately.

Kick off 19:45
Winston
Posts: 56


« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:07:51 AM »
Looking at the table it's been a very poor start for the Boro
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 428


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:48:00 PM »
Winston
Posts: 56


« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:04:28 PM »
Who's that?
headset
Posts: 2 619


« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:17:55 PM »
I can conjure up a draw as boro's best chance of a result tonight.

scorecast whoever gets picked - Uche or Sporar 1st goal 1-1.
headset
Posts: 2 619


« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:19:49 PM »
Quote from: Winston on Today at 02:04:28 PM
Who's that?

that's a boro legend also known as LT monkey
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 873


« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:34:56 PM »
Found their form after a rocky start, they are one of 3 or 4 teams you'd expect to be right up there at the end of the season, can't see us getting a result 0-2 I reckon
Winston
Posts: 56


« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:38:17 PM »
As above, I imagine United are favourites

Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 428


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #8 on: Today at 02:40:56 PM »
Sheff Utd 13-8
Boro 2-1
Winston
Posts: 56


« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:48:29 PM »
Sky Sports coverage from 19:30
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 103


« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:50:34 PM »
I'm going for a 3:0 win for Boro.
Ben G
Posts: 4 479


« Reply #11 on: Today at 05:34:45 PM »
Billy Sharp nailed on to score
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 428


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #12 on: Today at 05:51:08 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1442893599985704965 
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 428


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


plazmuh
Posts: 14 409


« Reply #14 on: Today at 06:50:21 PM »
