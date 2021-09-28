Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
September 28, 2021, 07:30:59 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Middlesbrough - Sheffield United
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Middlesbrough - Sheffield United (Read 209 times)
Winston
Online
Posts: 56
Middlesbrough - Sheffield United
«
on:
Today
at 08:31:11 AM »
Could be a tough one, as the Blades have been in top form lately.
Kick off 19:45
Logged
Winston
Online
Posts: 56
Re: Middlesbrough - Sheffield United
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:07:51 AM »
Looking at the table it's been a very poor start for the Boro
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 428
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Middlesbrough - Sheffield United
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 01:48:00 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Winston
Online
Posts: 56
Re: Middlesbrough - Sheffield United
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 02:04:28 PM »
Who's that?
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 619
Re: Middlesbrough - Sheffield United
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 02:17:55 PM »
I can conjure up a draw as boro's best chance of a result tonight.
scorecast whoever gets picked - Uche or Sporar 1st goal 1-1.
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 619
Re: Middlesbrough - Sheffield United
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 02:19:49 PM »
Quote from: Winston on
Today
at 02:04:28 PM
Who's that?
that's a boro legend also known as LT
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 873
Re: Middlesbrough - Sheffield United
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 02:34:56 PM »
Found their form after a rocky start, they are one of 3 or 4 teams you'd expect to be right up there at the end of the season, can't see us getting a result 0-2 I reckon
Logged
Winston
Online
Posts: 56
Re: Middlesbrough - Sheffield United
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 02:38:17 PM »
As above, I imagine United are favourites
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 428
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Middlesbrough - Sheffield United
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 02:40:56 PM »
Sheff Utd 13-8
Boro 2-1
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Winston
Online
Posts: 56
Re: Middlesbrough - Sheffield United
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 04:48:29 PM »
Sky Sports coverage from 19:30
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 103
Re: Middlesbrough - Sheffield United
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 04:50:34 PM »
I'm going for a 3:0 win for Boro.
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 479
Re: Middlesbrough - Sheffield United
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 05:34:45 PM »
Billy Sharp nailed on to score
Logged
Tory Cunt
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 428
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Middlesbrough - Sheffield United
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 05:51:08 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1442893599985704965
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 428
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Middlesbrough - Sheffield United
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 06:31:41 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
plazmuh
Offline
Posts: 14 409
Re: Middlesbrough - Sheffield United
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 06:50:21 PM »
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...