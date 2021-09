headset

Tooled up petrol war battle!!!
« on: Yesterday at 04:35:59 AM »



SHITHOUSE WITH A BLADE LOOKING FOR CHEW- SHOULD HAVE RUN THE DICK OVER...



CAREFUL OUT THERE - TEMPERS ARE RISING IN THE SEARCH FOR FUEL ...





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16259937/shocking-moment-driver-knife-motorist-petrol



We laugh and comment about how people from other countries carry on but a good few of our own are an absolute disgrace, thought we were better than this but does seem to be a good few scumbags about