September 27, 2021, 08:07:38 PM
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Red card rescinded
Author
Topic: Red card rescinded (Read 54 times)
Robbso
Posts: 15 234
Red card rescinded
Today
at 05:46:50 PM
No surprise there then. The standard of refereeing in the chumps really is shite.
Bob_Ender
Posts: 1 125
Re: Red card rescinded
Today
at 06:21:05 PM
Watch it again in slo mo,
Foul.....no...
What happened next.......red.
That's it for now.😎x
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
plazmuh
Posts: 14 408
Re: Red card rescinded
Today
at 07:03:12 PM
https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/matt-crooks-red-card-appeal-successful
