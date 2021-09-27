Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 27, 2021, 08:07:25 PM
Author Topic: Red card rescinded  (Read 52 times)
Robbso
« on: Today at 05:46:50 PM »
No surprise there then. The standard of refereeing in the chumps really is shite.
Bob_Ender
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:21:05 PM »
Watch it again in slo mo,

Foul.....no...

What happened next.......red.

That's it for now.😎x
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
plazmuh
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:03:12 PM »
https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/matt-crooks-red-card-appeal-successful

 :like:
