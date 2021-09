headset

« on: Today at 04:26:29 PM »



and then preach to us all on the doorstep or the TV....



this time it's a Labour headcase on trial....



she needs sacking ...the sick bitch! no smoke without fire as Muttley would say



news cant have reached fly me yet - its not like them to miss out on a political story with scandal



https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2021/09/27/woman-threatened-labour-mp-told-naked-pictures-would-sent-children/



