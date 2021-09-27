Welcome,
September 27, 2021, 02:32:15 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
007- Bond - to remain a male!
Topic: 007- Bond - to remain a male!
headset
Online
Posts: 2 600
007- Bond - to remain a male!
Today
at 10:19:24 AM »
I can't argue with that - some things just don't need to be changed for the sake of it.
Well done to the Bond producers ..for showing some balls
- no pun intended ..
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-10030413/No-Time-Die-producer-Barbara-Broccoli
Bob_Ender
Online
Posts: 1 123
Re: 007- Bond - to remain a male!
Today
at 10:52:04 AM »
Gutted,had £10 on Clare baldwin,2 million/1
Sky bet.
Looks like another week of grinding poverty
🤔x
headset
Online
Posts: 2 600
Re: 007- Bond - to remain a male!
Today
at 02:22:38 PM »
Not her she has enough jobs as it is!
