headset

Offline



Posts: 2 593





Posts: 2 593 The Racing legend (hamilton) « on: Today at 06:40:33 AM »



He's not my cup of tea as a human being - He is still one hell of an F1 racing driver ...



I don't follow it enough to say he is the best - he definitely has to be up there with the best of them!







Watch the - F1 Drive to Survive documentary - well worth a watch









https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/16247373/hamilton-sochi-russian-grand-prix-win



Just keeps on marching on whilst collecting victory after victory...He's not my cup of tea as a human being - He is still one hell of an F1 racing driver ...I don't follow it enough to say he is the best - he definitely has to be up there with the best of them!Watch the - F1 Drive to Survive documentary - well worth a watch Logged