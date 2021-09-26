Welcome,
September 26, 2021, 10:27:48 PM
HIM WHO GOT WHISKED OUT TO THE KENYAN OUTBACK WITH NO PROTECTION FROM THE SUN !!
Author
Topic: HIM WHO GOT WHISKED OUT TO THE KENYAN OUTBACK WITH NO PROTECTION FROM THE SUN !! (Read 44 times)
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 413
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
HIM WHO GOT WHISKED OUT TO THE KENYAN OUTBACK WITH NO PROTECTION FROM THE SUN !!
«
on:
Today
at 09:15:25 PM »
IN AN OPENBACK TRUCK !!! SLIGHTLY BUILT SHARP FEATURED BLOKE WITH A FAST-TWITCHING HEAD !!!
USED TO GO TO SEDGY !!!
ANYONE KNOW WHAT BECAME OF HIM AT ALL ???
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Offline
Posts: 11 961
Bugger.
Re: HIM WHO GOT WHISKED OUT TO THE KENYAN OUTBACK WITH NO PROTECTION FROM THE SUN !!
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:25:59 PM »
I drove down to Kent, back in 2015 to pretend to be a starling.
I was stopped by the police, obviously, in Gillingham for making squawking sounds without prior authorisation.
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 413
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: HIM WHO GOT WHISKED OUT TO THE KENYAN OUTBACK WITH NO PROTECTION FROM THE SUN !!
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:29:50 PM »
HAVE THE POLICE GOT NOTHING BETTER TO DO ??? !!!
Logged
