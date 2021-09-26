Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 26, 2021, 10:27:48 PM
Author Topic: HIM WHO GOT WHISKED OUT TO THE KENYAN OUTBACK WITH NO PROTECTION FROM THE SUN !!  (Read 44 times)
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« on: Today at 09:15:25 PM »
IN AN OPENBACK TRUCK !!! SLIGHTLY BUILT SHARP FEATURED BLOKE WITH A FAST-TWITCHING HEAD !!!

USED TO GO TO SEDGY !!!
 
ANYONE KNOW WHAT BECAME OF HIM AT ALL ???   
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:25:59 PM »
I drove down to Kent, back in 2015 to pretend to be a starling.

I was stopped by the police, obviously, in Gillingham for making squawking sounds without prior authorisation.
Logged
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:29:50 PM »
HAVE THE POLICE GOT NOTHING BETTER TO DO ???  !!!      :wanker:
Logged
