September 26, 2021, 03:58:30 PM
A Red Bull takeover !  (Read 48 times)
Ben G
« on: Today at 02:52:53 PM »
Would you be happy if this was the case for Boro?

Interesting read here

https://www.google.co.uk/amp/s/syndication.bleacherreport.com/amp/2679025-would-a-red-bull-owned-team-like-rb-leipzig-work-in-england.amp.html
Tory Cunt
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:02:15 PM »
It's all a bit gimmicky - they are some brand however and go for it, I would approve :like:
Winston

« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:33:59 PM »
 :unlike:
