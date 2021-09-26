Welcome,
September 26, 2021
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
A Red Bull takeover !
Author
Topic: A Red Bull takeover !
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 474
A Red Bull takeover !
«
on:
Today
02:52:53 PM
Would you be happy if this was the case for Boro?
Interesting read here
https://www.google.co.uk/amp/s/syndication.bleacherreport.com/amp/2679025-would-a-red-bull-owned-team-like-rb-leipzig-work-in-england.amp.html
Tory Cunt
Tory Cunt
Offline
Posts: 2 582
Re: A Red Bull takeover !
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
03:02:15 PM
It's all a bit gimmicky - they are some brand however and go for it, I would approve
Winston
Online
Posts: 49
Re: A Red Bull takeover !
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
03:33:59 PM
