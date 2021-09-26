Welcome,
September 28, 2021, 12:05:12 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
TODAY`S BANKER TREBLE !!!
Author
Topic: TODAY`S BANKER TREBLE !!! (Read 267 times)
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 421
TODAY`S BANKER TREBLE !!!
«
on:
September 26, 2021, 11:48:01 AM »
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 612
Re: TODAY`S BANKER TREBLE !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
September 26, 2021, 02:52:51 PM »
Has he commited again , i always guessed it was a Saturday thing, he must be chasing his losses..
I am liking your gifs.
that rocking horse one steals the show this weekend...
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 421
Re: TODAY`S BANKER TREBLE !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
September 26, 2021, 03:41:07 PM »
I KEEP THINKING HE'S GOING TO BANG HIS HEAD ON THE QUESTION MARK !!!
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 421
Re: TODAY`S BANKER TREBLE !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
September 26, 2021, 05:07:02 PM »
«
Last Edit: September 26, 2021, 05:23:48 PM by Tortured_Mind
»
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 612
Re: TODAY`S BANKER TREBLE !!!
«
Reply #4 on:
September 26, 2021, 05:29:38 PM »
IS IT PLAYTIME ....
U ARE RIGHT ABOUT THAT QUESTION MARK - IT COULD HURT IF IT CATCHES HIS HEAD - HE WONT LIKE YOU FOR IT -IF IT DOES
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 421
Re: TODAY`S BANKER TREBLE !!!
«
Reply #5 on:
September 26, 2021, 06:53:46 PM »
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 421
Re: TODAY`S BANKER TREBLE !!!
«
Reply #6 on:
September 26, 2021, 06:55:32 PM »
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 612
Re: TODAY`S BANKER TREBLE !!!
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 04:55:31 AM »
DID HE WIN "BIG" - BUT THEN LOSE "LITTLE"
I SEE NOTHINGS CHANGED THERE THEN
- EXCEPT HE NOW HAS FANBOY CALLED BLOCKY -
SINCE YOUR STARLING PREDICTION FROM THE EUROS - WHEN IT COMES TO FOOTBALL
ITS IS SAFE TO SAY YOU ARE OUT OF FORM LAD!!!
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 612
Re: TODAY`S BANKER TREBLE !!!
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 07:34:51 AM »
CAN SOMEONE ASK TOWERSY -TO BACK THE BORO TO LOSE IN ANY OF HIS BETS TONIGHT - IT MIGHT BE OUR BEST WAY OF GETTING SOMETHING FROM TONIGHT'S GAME...
GO ON TOWERSY TAKE ONE FOR THE TEAM ...BACK SHEFF UTD TO WIN IN ONE OF YOUR FOLDS- U WON'T WIN ANYWAY - YOUR OTHER PICKS WILL FUCK THINGS UP !!!....
MAKE THIS GO VIRAL!!! ---- GET TOWERSY TO BACK SHEFF UTD to win tonight ....
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 421
Re: TODAY`S BANKER TREBLE !!!
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 08:39:21 AM »
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 421
Re: TODAY`S BANKER TREBLE !!!
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 09:02:00 AM »
LOOKS LIKE YOU'VE GOT YOUR WISH AND WE'RE GOING TO WIN TONIGHT !!!
Logged
