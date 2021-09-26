Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 17 406





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 406JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT TODAY`S BANKER TREBLE !!! « on: Today at 11:48:01 AM »

Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

headset

Offline



Posts: 2 582





Posts: 2 582 Re: TODAY`S BANKER TREBLE !!! « Reply #1 on: Today at 02:52:51 PM »



I am liking your gifs.



that rocking horse one steals the show this weekend...

Has he commited again , i always guessed it was a Saturday thing, he must be chasing his losses..I am liking your gifs.that rocking horse one steals the show this weekend... Logged