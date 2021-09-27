Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 27, 2021
Topic: Lidds won me loads of pie and mash this weekend
Block21
Guest
« on: Yesterday at 10:40:52 AM »
Put quite a lot of cash on usyk at towersys recommendation. You shithouses can wallow in the poor house, TM you keep taking random videos of strangers and handing yer money over   you creepy cunt  :alf:
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:51:59 AM »
WHAT YER DOING ON HERE YER MISERABLE SOD. THIS BOARD HAS A GOOD VIBE !!!
Block21
Guest
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:54:21 AM »
The good vibe will end when the old bill come knocking at yet door yer mincing cunt   :ponce:
Logged
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:33:52 AM »
HAVE YOU ALWAYS BEEN A SUSPICIOUS CHARACTER ???

DO YOU EVER ACTUALLY SAY ANYTHING COMPLIMENTARY OR POSITIVE OR IS THAT JUST THE WAY YOU OPERATE ???   
El Capitan
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:58:03 AM »
Take no notice of the daft squaddie, TM!




At least theres no disgusting homophobia and racism on here  :ponce:




Good vibes only 
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 12:47:39 PM »
OK CAPTAIN. I'LL TAKE ON BOARD WHAT YOU SAY !!!   jc
headset
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 03:11:23 PM »
it looks like he has had the chop...
axed by the site admin.
I doubt that towersy will have been impressed
by his cock sucking.

It might be Ken's soft spot/way. klins  the little scamp

Towersy however for all his faults - won't buy into the free wank game!  :ponce:
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 04:23:05 PM »
I have some poop in my pants. Trouble is, I'm not 100% convinced that it's mine. I'm worried that someone has sabotaged me.
Winston
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 05:15:13 PM »
Red Sore?
Archie Stevens
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 05:54:33 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:58:03 AM
Take no notice of the daft squaddie, TM!




At least theres no disgusting homophobia and racism on here  :ponce:




Good vibes only 

He's no squaddie.
Those that know know.
But,  some people don't want their bubbles bursting.
Namaste brothers and sisters
Robbso
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 07:42:02 PM »
Quote from: Archie Stevens on Yesterday at 05:54:33 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:58:03 AM
Take no notice of the daft squaddie, TM!




At least theres no disgusting homophobia and racism on here  :ponce:




Good vibes only 

He's no squaddie.
Those that know know.
But,  some people don't want their bubbles bursting.
Namaste brothers and sisters

 :like:
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #11 on: Today at 07:07:10 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:58:03 AM
Take no notice of the daft squaddie, TM!




At least theres no disgusting homophobia and racism on here  :ponce:




Good vibes only 


Fuck all racist about calling a gay Pakistani man a smelly puff
