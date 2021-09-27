Welcome,
September 27, 2021, 07:33:13 AM
Lidds won me loads of pie and mash this weekend
Author
Topic: Lidds won me loads of pie and mash this weekend
Block21
Guest
Lidds won me loads of pie and mash this weekend
«
on:
Yesterday
at 10:40:52 AM »
Put quite a lot of cash on usyk at towersys recommendation. You shithouses can wallow in the poor house, TM you keep taking random videos of strangers and handing yer money over you creepy cunt
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 416
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Lidds won me loads of pie and mash this weekend
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 10:51:59 AM »
WHAT YER DOING ON HERE YER MISERABLE SOD. THIS BOARD HAS A GOOD VIBE !!!
Block21
Guest
Re: Lidds won me loads of pie and mash this weekend
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 10:54:21 AM »
The good vibe will end when the old bill come knocking at yet door yer mincing cunt
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 416
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Lidds won me loads of pie and mash this weekend
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 11:33:52 AM »
HAVE YOU ALWAYS BEEN A SUSPICIOUS CHARACTER ???
DO YOU EVER ACTUALLY SAY ANYTHING COMPLIMENTARY OR POSITIVE OR IS THAT JUST THE WAY YOU OPERATE ???
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 585
Re: Lidds won me loads of pie and mash this weekend
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 11:58:03 AM »
Take no notice of the daft squaddie, TM!
At least theres no disgusting homophobia and racism on here
Good vibes only
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 416
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Lidds won me loads of pie and mash this weekend
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 12:47:39 PM »
OK CAPTAIN. I'LL TAKE ON BOARD WHAT YOU SAY !!!
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 593
Re: Lidds won me loads of pie and mash this weekend
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 03:11:23 PM »
it looks like he has had the chop...
axed by the site admin.
I doubt that towersy will have been impressed
by his cock sucking.
It might be Ken's soft spot/way.
the little scamp
Towersy however for all his faults - won't buy into the free wank game!
Online
Posts: 11 961
Bugger.
Re: Lidds won me loads of pie and mash this weekend
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 04:23:05 PM »
I have some poop in my pants. Trouble is, I'm not 100% convinced that it's mine. I'm worried that someone has sabotaged me.
Winston
Offline
Posts: 51
Re: Lidds won me loads of pie and mash this weekend
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 05:15:13 PM »
Red Sore?
Archie Stevens
Offline
Posts: 311
Re: Lidds won me loads of pie and mash this weekend
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 05:54:33 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 11:58:03 AM
Take no notice of the daft squaddie, TM!
At least theres no disgusting homophobia and racism on here
Good vibes only
He's no squaddie.
Those that know know.
But, some people don't want their bubbles bursting.
Namaste brothers and sisters
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 233
Re: Lidds won me loads of pie and mash this weekend
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 07:42:02 PM »
Quote from: Archie Stevens on
Yesterday
at 05:54:33 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 11:58:03 AM
Take no notice of the daft squaddie, TM!
At least theres no disgusting homophobia and racism on here
Good vibes only
He's no squaddie.
Those that know know.
But, some people don't want their bubbles bursting.
Namaste brothers and sisters
Minge
Online
Posts: 10 709
Superstar
Re: Lidds won me loads of pie and mash this weekend
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 07:07:10 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 11:58:03 AM
Take no notice of the daft squaddie, TM!
At least theres no disgusting homophobia and racism on here
Good vibes only
Fuck all racist about calling a gay Pakistani man a smelly puff
Loading...