Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
September 26, 2021, 01:26:33 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Lidds won me loads of pie and mash this weekend
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Lidds won me loads of pie and mash this weekend (Read 100 times)
Block21
Offline
Posts: 980
Lidds won me loads of pie and mash this weekend
«
on:
Today
at 10:40:52 AM »
Put quite a lot of cash on usyk at towersys recommendation. You shithouses can wallow in the poor house, TM you keep taking random videos of strangers and handing yer money over you creepy cunt
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 405
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Lidds won me loads of pie and mash this weekend
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:51:59 AM »
WHAT YER DOING ON HERE YER MISERABLE SOD. THIS BOARD HAS A GOOD VIBE !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Block21
Offline
Posts: 980
Re: Lidds won me loads of pie and mash this weekend
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:54:21 AM »
The good vibe will end when the old bill come knocking at yet door yer mincing cunt
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 405
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Lidds won me loads of pie and mash this weekend
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 11:33:52 AM »
HAVE YOU ALWAYS BEEN A SUSPICIOUS CHARACTER ???
DO YOU EVER ACTUALLY SAY ANYTHING COMPLIMENTARY OR POSITIVE OR IS THAT JUST THE WAY YOU OPERATE ???
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 586
Re: Lidds won me loads of pie and mash this weekend
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 11:58:03 AM »
Take no notice of the daft squaddie, TM!
At least theres no disgusting homophobia and racism on here
Good vibes only
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 405
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Lidds won me loads of pie and mash this weekend
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 12:47:39 PM »
OK CAPTAIN. I'LL TAKE ON BOARD WHAT YOU SAY !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...