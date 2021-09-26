Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 26, 2021, 01:26:33 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Lidds won me loads of pie and mash this weekend  (Read 100 times)
Block21
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 980


View Profile
« on: Today at 10:40:52 AM »
Put quite a lot of cash on usyk at towersys recommendation. You shithouses can wallow in the poor house, TM you keep taking random videos of strangers and handing yer money over   you creepy cunt  :alf:
Logged
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 405


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:51:59 AM »
WHAT YER DOING ON HERE YER MISERABLE SOD. THIS BOARD HAS A GOOD VIBE !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Block21
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 980


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:54:21 AM »
The good vibe will end when the old bill come knocking at yet door yer mincing cunt   :ponce:
Logged
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 405


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:33:52 AM »
HAVE YOU ALWAYS BEEN A SUSPICIOUS CHARACTER ???

DO YOU EVER ACTUALLY SAY ANYTHING COMPLIMENTARY OR POSITIVE OR IS THAT JUST THE WAY YOU OPERATE ???   
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 586


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:58:03 AM »
Take no notice of the daft squaddie, TM!




At least theres no disgusting homophobia and racism on here  :ponce:




Good vibes only 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 405


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:47:39 PM »
OK CAPTAIN. I'LL TAKE ON BOARD WHAT YOU SAY !!!   jc
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 