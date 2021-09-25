Welcome,
September 25, 2021, 07:19:53 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
My eyes are bleeding
Author
Topic: My eyes are bleeding
Bob_Ender
Posts: 1 122
My eyes are bleeding
Today
at 07:07:51 PM »
My legs are gristled....my ears are old and bent...but....
NW will take us up this season.
I tell you not a lie,for these things I know about.
Be patient young Jedi's...........IT'S NOT A FUCKING SPRINT. 🤗x
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
