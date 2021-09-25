Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 25, 2021, 07:19:53 PM
Author Topic: My eyes are bleeding  (Read 9 times)
Bob_Ender
« on: Today at 07:07:51 PM »
My legs are gristled....my ears are old and bent...but....

NW will take us up this season.

I tell you not a lie,for these things I know about.

Be patient young Jedi's...........IT'S NOT A FUCKING SPRINT.        🤗x
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
