September 25, 2021, 07:19:51 PM
TODAYS 4-FOLD BANKER !!!
Author
Topic: TODAYS 4-FOLD BANKER !!! (Read 59 times)
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 400
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
TODAYS 4-FOLD BANKER !!!
«
on:
Today
at 05:31:57 PM »
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 05:33:36 PM by Tortured_Mind
»
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Online
Posts: 2 578
Re: TODAYS 4-FOLD BANKER !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 05:49:52 PM »
I DON'T KNOW WHATS WORSE...LOSING OR GETTING THAT GIF OFF YOU ..
perhaps towersy can tell us...
If he wants to come back .... he can ... we will tip him before they go public..
If you hadn't already noticed "RAW" ---- The is no losers on here
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 195
Re: TODAYS 4-FOLD BANKER !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 05:59:43 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Today
at 05:31:57 PM
What a fucking mug punter that clown is
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 2 578
Re: TODAYS 4-FOLD BANKER !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 06:01:12 PM »
that's two weeks in a row "raw" we've done you! .... would you like to take us on next week "RAW"?
GET YOUR WINNERS IN EARLY -- IS ALL WE ASK OF YOU ...
NO STRINGS ATTACHED .....APART FROM THE WINNER TAKES ALL THE GLORY...
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 400
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: TODAYS 4-FOLD BANKER !!!
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 06:08:56 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on
Today
at 05:59:43 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Today
at 05:31:57 PM
What a fucking mug punter that clown is
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Online
Posts: 2 578
Re: TODAYS 4-FOLD BANKER !!!
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 06:17:06 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on
Today
at 05:59:43 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Today
at 05:31:57 PM
What a fucking mug punter that clown is
Fuckin hell --- have you 2 got history ..
Logged
