Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 26, 2021, 10:27:29 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Reading 1 - 0 Middlesbrough (post match)  (Read 318 times)
Winston
**
Online Online

Posts: 51


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 02:30:23 PM »
Boro never looked like scoring

Left side weak

Officials to blame?
Logged
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 259

Bausor OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:38:20 PM »
Quote from: Winston on Yesterday at 02:30:23 PM
Boro never looked like scoring

Left side weak

Officials to blame?

Eh? Did they have some say in our comic book summer signings?  :meltdown:
Logged
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 474


View Profile WWW
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:42:55 PM »
Watching that bag of shite whilst feeling like a bag of shite myself isnt something Ill remember fondly.

Logged
Tory Cunt
Winston
**
Online Online

Posts: 51


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:43:22 PM »
Not having the game was lost due to the sending off?
Logged
Winston
**
Online Online

Posts: 51


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 02:52:28 PM »
Warnock comments:

Worst referees in world

Referee never played football

Boro were bossing it until red card

Can't fault players. (Interviewer why aren't you winning games?)

Warnock is challenging for promotion

Could have won game (bar results)

Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 233


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:01:54 PM »
No recognised central defenders, worst defensive record in the league and we fuck about taking short corners  cry
Marvellous game management that. Every team we play seems to waltz through our midfield and defence at will.
We look shit to be honest.
Logged
Winston
**
Online Online

Posts: 51


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 03:07:00 PM »
His interview was 100% deflection and excuses

Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 474


View Profile WWW
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 04:34:33 PM »
Mogga looks a better bet than Warnock these days.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 101


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:58:43 PM »
On the basis of Warnock post match comments,he sounds moronic.
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 524



View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:05:22 PM »
Im done with warnock. There were no positives to cling on to in that game at all. Against Blackpool at least the Argentinian looked bright when he came on, looked hopeless today
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 101


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:51:35 PM »
Could it be that the players have no faith in Warnock,and perhaps are baffled by his team selection and tactics.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 