Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
September 25, 2021, 03:55:59 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Reading 1 - 0 Middlesbrough (post match)
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Reading 1 - 0 Middlesbrough (post match) (Read 90 times)
Winston
Online
Posts: 47
Reading 1 - 0 Middlesbrough (post match)
«
on:
Today
at 02:30:23 PM »
Boro never looked like scoring
Left side weak
Officials to blame?
Logged
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 10 260
Bausor OUT!!!
Re: Reading 1 - 0 Middlesbrough (post match)
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 02:38:20 PM »
Quote from: Winston on
Today
at 02:30:23 PM
Boro never looked like scoring
Left side weak
Officials to blame?
Eh? Did they have some say in our comic book summer signings?
Logged
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 473
Re: Reading 1 - 0 Middlesbrough (post match)
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 02:42:55 PM »
Watching that bag of shite whilst feeling like a bag of shite myself isnt something Ill remember fondly.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Winston
Online
Posts: 47
Re: Reading 1 - 0 Middlesbrough (post match)
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 02:43:22 PM »
Not having the game was lost due to the sending off?
Logged
Winston
Online
Posts: 47
Re: Reading 1 - 0 Middlesbrough (post match)
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 02:52:28 PM »
Warnock comments:
Worst referees in world
Referee never played football
Boro were bossing it until red card
Can't fault players. (Interviewer why aren't you winning games?)
Warnock is challenging for promotion
Could have won game (bar results)
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 231
Re: Reading 1 - 0 Middlesbrough (post match)
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 03:01:54 PM »
No recognised central defenders, worst defensive record in the league and we fuck about taking short corners
Marvellous game management that. Every team we play seems to waltz through our midfield and defence at will.
We look shit to be honest.
Logged
Jumpbit
Offline
Posts: 27
Re: Reading 1 - 0 Middlesbrough (post match)
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 03:03:28 PM »
Quote from: Winston on
Today
at 02:52:28 PM
Warnock comments:
Can't fault players. (Interviewer why aren't you winning games?)
Wasn't he in the paper the other day saying some of them are not getting along at meal times .
blokes as senile as joe the sniff Biden
Logged
Winston
Online
Posts: 47
Re: Reading 1 - 0 Middlesbrough (post match)
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 03:07:00 PM »
His interview was 100% deflection and excuses
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...