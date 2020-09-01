Eh? Did they have some say in our comic book summer signings?

Watching that bag of shite whilst feeling like a bag of shite myself isnt something Ill remember fondly.

Not having the game was lost due to the sending off?

Warnock comments: Worst referees in world Referee never played football Boro were bossing it until red card Can't fault players. (Interviewer why aren't you winning games?) Warnock is challenging for promotion Could have won game (bar results)