September 25, 2021, 03:55:53 PM
Author Topic: Reading 1 - 0 Middlesbrough (post match)  (Read 89 times)
« on: Today at 02:30:23 PM »
Boro never looked like scoring

Left side weak

Officials to blame?
Bud Wiser
Bausor OUT!!!


« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:38:20 PM »
Quote from: Winston on Today at 02:30:23 PM
Boro never looked like scoring

Left side weak

Officials to blame?

Eh? Did they have some say in our comic book summer signings?  :meltdown:
Ben G
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:42:55 PM »
Watching that bag of shite whilst feeling like a bag of shite myself isnt something Ill remember fondly.

Winston

« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:43:22 PM »
Not having the game was lost due to the sending off?
Winston

« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:52:28 PM »
Warnock comments:

Worst referees in world

Referee never played football

Boro were bossing it until red card

Can't fault players. (Interviewer why aren't you winning games?)

Warnock is challenging for promotion

Could have won game (bar results)

Robbso
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:01:54 PM »
No recognised central defenders, worst defensive record in the league and we fuck about taking short corners  cry
Marvellous game management that. Every team we play seems to waltz through our midfield and defence at will.
We look shit to be honest.
Jumpbit

« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:03:28 PM »
Quote from: Winston on Today at 02:52:28 PM
Warnock comments:


Can't fault players. (Interviewer why aren't you winning games?)








Wasn't he in the paper the other day saying some of them are not getting along at meal times .

blokes as senile as joe the sniff Biden
Winston

« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:07:00 PM »
His interview was 100% deflection and excuses

