headset

Offline



Posts: 2 552





Posts: 2 552 Headsets weekend money spinner « on: Today at 06:04:56 AM »



After last week's success.



Today's fancies and NOT tips don't forget are both a 1 e/w





Uncle Bryn - currently - 15/2



Royal Marine - currently - 20/1





Will 'raw' be entering the party i ask ......or will they just be taking note again This week it's off to Newmarket for the big one at 3.40 pm The Cambridgeshire Handicap...After last week's success.Today's fancies and NOT tips don't forget are both a 1 e/wUncle Bryn - currently - 15/2Royal Marine - currently - 20/1Will 'raw' be entering the party i ask ......or will they just be taking note again Logged