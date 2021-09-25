Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
September 25, 2021, 06:03:22 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Proper Road Rage Tear Up!
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Proper Road Rage Tear Up! (Read 4 times)
headset
Online
Posts: 2 551
Proper Road Rage Tear Up!
«
on:
Today
at 05:32:53 AM »
Fisty cuffs Towersy style - then the shovel came out and the car window goes in....
Worth a laugh but fucking crackers all the same.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16232497/driver-chases-man-spade-smashes-window/
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...