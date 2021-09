Not having their local media cheerleaders assuming making the play-offs would be shoo-in would be my guess.

John Theone

Offline



Posts: 449







Posts: 449 Re: Apart from topping the League…… « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:48:37 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 09:46:36 PM What are Coventry doing right compared to Boro?





Like Blackpool they have a good team ethic used to playing together that has gelled with the added incentive of returning to their own ground.



Recently promoted teams get used to winning games and can carry it on through following seasons. See also Brentford and Sheff Utd last season. Wolves maybe lost it this year



We still haven't found it

Like Blackpool they have a good team ethic used to playing together that has gelled with the added incentive of returning to their own ground.Recently promoted teams get used to winning games and can carry it on through following seasons. See also Brentford and Sheff Utd last season. Wolves maybe lost it this yearWe still haven't found it Logged