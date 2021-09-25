Ben G



Posts: 4 472 Lack of fullbacks « on: Yesterday at 01:41:28 PM » Im sure Spence or Coulson could fit in somewhere [sigh]

Bill Buxton

Posts: 5 093 Re: Lack of fullbacks « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:22:23 PM » They must stop doing the pre match warm up,or perhaps they tripped over their wallets coming into the stadium.

MF(c) DOOM

Posts: 4 520 Re: Lack of fullbacks « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:57:11 PM » Really daft decision to loan them out, even sillier for the manager to then complain about lack of full backs.