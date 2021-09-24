Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 24, 2021
Topic: Lack of fullbacks
Ben G
01:41:28 PM
Im sure Spence or Coulson could fit in somewhere [sigh]
Tory Cunt
Bill Buxton
02:22:23 PM
They must stop doing the pre match warm up,or perhaps they tripped over their wallets coming into the stadium.
MF(c) DOOM
09:57:11 PM
Really daft decision to loan them out, even sillier for the manager to then complain about lack of full backs.
