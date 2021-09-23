Welcome,
September 25, 2021, 12:32:58 AM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Ryder Cup
Author
Topic: Ryder Cup (Read 155 times)
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 520
Ryder Cup
«
on:
September 23, 2021, 11:01:48 PM »
Love it, love it, love it
Think we will get smashed this year though. Our team looks a bit old an podgy and we have just one player ranked in the top 10. Only hope is the pressure gets to the Americans and we just play with that underdog freedom. Funny looking at the two teams though, all the Americans chewing gum and wearing shades - none of that in the Europe team
calamity
Posts: 8 411
Crabamity
Re: Ryder Cup
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 11:56:53 AM »
I'd forgotten it was on to be honest, hopefully the crowd don't behave like chavvy arseholes.
Think it'll be closer than normal, a lot of Europeans couldn't travel to the big points events so not sure how "true" the rankings are this year.
SuperBok
Posts: 830
Re: Ryder Cup
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 12:02:09 PM »
Up there with the best sporting events to watch
excellent times as well with games starting in the afternoon and going into the evening.
Yank crowd will spoil it i think at some point
Pigeon droppings
Posts: 276
Re: Ryder Cup
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 12:39:48 PM »
CCCCOOOOOMMMMMEEEEEE ONNNNNNNNN EEEEUUUURRRRRROOOOOPPPPPEEEEEE,
28 mins to tee off......
Pigeon droppings
Posts: 276
Re: Ryder Cup
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 05:28:29 PM »
Drive for show.....putt for dough!
Get outta the nets Europe (and especially Westwood) and get on that practice green!
Minge
Posts: 10 707
Superstar
Re: Ryder Cup
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 08:02:23 PM »
I do like the Ryder cup
Bud Wiser
Posts: 10 258
Bausor OUT!!!
Re: Ryder Cup
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 11:34:54 PM »
I'm genuinely struggling to think of anything more stomach churning than paying good money to stand amongst Yankie-Doodle-Dandies screaming "Get in the hole" or ex-pat Brits bedecked in EU flags.
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
