Author Topic: Ryder Cup  (Read 155 times)
« on: September 23, 2021, 11:01:48 PM »
Love it, love it, love it

Think we will get smashed this year though. Our team looks a bit old an podgy and we have just one player ranked in the top 10. Only hope is the pressure gets to the Americans and we just play with that underdog freedom. Funny looking at the two teams though, all the Americans chewing gum and wearing shades - none of that in the Europe team
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:56:53 AM »
I'd forgotten it was on to be honest, hopefully the crowd don't behave like chavvy arseholes.

Think it'll be closer than normal, a lot of Europeans couldn't travel to the big points events so not sure how "true" the rankings are this year.
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:02:09 PM »
Up there with the best sporting events to watch

excellent times as well with games starting in the afternoon and going into the evening.

Yank crowd will spoil it i think at some point
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:39:48 PM »
CCCCOOOOOMMMMMEEEEEE ONNNNNNNNN EEEEUUUURRRRRROOOOOPPPPPEEEEEE, 

28 mins to tee off......
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:28:29 PM »
Drive for show.....putt for dough!

Get outta the nets Europe (and especially Westwood) and get on that practice green!  :pd:
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:02:23 PM »
I do like the Ryder cup  :like:
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:34:54 PM »
I'm genuinely struggling to think of anything more stomach churning than paying good money to stand amongst Yankie-Doodle-Dandies screaming "Get in the hole" or ex-pat Brits bedecked in EU flags.  rava
