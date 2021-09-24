MF(c) DOOM

Offline



Posts: 4 518







Posts: 4 518

Ryder Cup « on: Yesterday at 11:01:48 PM » Love it, love it, love it



Think we will get smashed this year though. Our team looks a bit old an podgy and we have just one player ranked in the top 10. Only hope is the pressure gets to the Americans and we just play with that underdog freedom. Funny looking at the two teams though, all the Americans chewing gum and wearing shades - none of that in the Europe team