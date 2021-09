Jumpbit

Re: BUSH « Reply #1 on: Today at 08:09:11 PM » Psychopaths from America are brewing up the big one now . They can not accept how strong China have become . At present the 2nd strongest economy on the planet and soon to be number one the way things are going . The Yanks don't like it one little bit . Floating around the south china sea's in various Navy ships , Arming the Ozzie's with Nuke powered subs it all heading for a huge shit storm .