Every one I know who's poorly of late have been double jabbed. Stacks on the sick with one thing or another at work ranging from the shits to Anemia

Only one's who turn up every day are the like of me who have not had the jabs . Were all fit as a fiddle keeping the cogs turning while the jabbers are shaking like shitting dogs at home .





Know plenty out side of work in the same boat as well .





Winters coming

I've had them, but only cos i have to travel overseas for work.



If it wasn't for that i wouldn't have bothered. That said, i would never try to stop others having theirs if they wanted to. Everyone should make up their own minds.

If only it was that simple Bernie , too many raging know it all types going around demanding everyone gets stuck with the needle . can't stomach them types either

Is that what happened to you after your jab ? You should report that on the yellow card scheme pal

Nearly everyone in hospital with the thing have not had the jab. Being jabbed doesn't stop you getting it, it just gives you massive protection against getting really unwell or dying with it. Cant believe I'm still having to say that when the evidence of how well the vaccine works is overwhelming