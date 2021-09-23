Jumpbit

Offline



Posts: 27





Posts: 27 The fight this weekend « on: September 23, 2021, 06:51:49 PM »



Usyk is a 3/1 type price outsider but bigger shocks have happened in boxing . The little tubby bloke put Joshua to sleep with a decent flurry



Ill be shouting for the Ukrainian Saturday night



I can't stomach Anthony ( Don't spend your money in white people's shops ) JoshuaUsyk is a 3/1 type price outsider but bigger shocks have happened in boxing . The little tubby bloke put Joshua to sleep with a decent flurryIll be shouting for the Ukrainian Saturday night Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 2 581





Posts: 2 581 Re: The fight this weekend « Reply #1 on: September 23, 2021, 07:33:47 PM » I understand your comments on it all. I want Fury to finish him off ...otherwise, it will run and run on between them two. Apart from that, I am in the same camp as you on Joshua. Logged

Jumpbit

Offline



Posts: 27





Posts: 27 Re: The fight this weekend « Reply #2 on: September 23, 2021, 07:37:59 PM » I think Tyson is in for a shock with Wilder this time . I can see a serious knock out in that one and it could well be Fury on his back sound asleep Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 2 581





Posts: 2 581 Re: The fight this weekend « Reply #3 on: September 24, 2021, 06:38:23 AM » Not for me, he is too good on the sweet science side of things Fury for him to get clipped providing he has done his camp correctly.



He can bang Wilder. I don't bet on boxing - Joshua and, Fury both to win for me. Joshua by knockout, not sure how the Fury fight will go apart from a Fury win. Logged

Robbso

Online



Posts: 15 233





Posts: 15 233 Re: The fight this weekend « Reply #4 on: September 24, 2021, 08:42:03 AM » we waited almost a century for a heavyweight champ, now we have two and some folk root for the opposition. Fury should batter Wilder again, however his quietness worries me slightly. Hes usually playing mind games, acting like a lunatic and being controversial as fuck. Hardly a peep. Hes either quietly confident or something is wrong. Will the fight even happen? Im going for AJ, he should be too big and powerful. I still think people underrate him. I still dont understand why people want someone representing Britain to get beatwe waited almost a century for a heavyweight champ, now we have two and some folk root for the opposition. Fury should batter Wilder again, however his quietness worries me slightly. Hes usually playing mind games, acting like a lunatic and being controversial as fuck. Hardly a peep. Hes either quietly confident or something is wrong. Will the fight even happen? Logged

calamity

Offline



Posts: 8 411



Crabamity





Posts: 8 411Crabamity Re: The fight this weekend « Reply #6 on: September 24, 2021, 11:32:56 AM » I think Joshua has to win by knockout, because if it goes the distance it most probably means he hasn't caught Usyk at all, and Usyk will win on points.



Personally I have a sneaking feeling Usyk will beat him. Logged

Ben G



Offline



Posts: 4 474





Mountain KingPosts: 4 474 Re: The fight this weekend « Reply #7 on: September 24, 2021, 12:05:44 PM » I like both Fury and AJ as fighters.





Fury is the better all round boxer though and would be in the mix in any era.



AJ KO by round 6 tomorrow! Logged Tory Cunt

Jumpbit

Offline



Posts: 27





Posts: 27 Re: The fight this weekend « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 02:14:38 PM »



Doom the know it all know nothing . Doom the know it all know nothing . Logged

Jumpbit

Offline



Posts: 27





Posts: 27 Re: The fight this weekend « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 02:26:36 PM » nowt sad about it what so ever its over the moon





Yours' however is another story all together which socks getting it today my sack gets emptied regular inside a lovely milfnowt sad about it what so ever its over the moonYours' however is another story all togetherwhich socks getting it today Logged

Ollyboro



Offline



Posts: 345



Infant Herpes





Mackems existing: When political correctness goes madPosts: 345Infant Herpes Re: The fight this weekend « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 10:04:43 PM » This Ukrainian cunt either thinks he's off to space, or he's got his head stuck in a goldfish bowl. Logged I know where you live

Jumpbit

Offline



Posts: 27





Posts: 27 Re: The fight this weekend « Reply #17 on: Today at 06:36:03 AM »



Phwahahahaha oooooohhhhh hohohohohhohohohohoo hhahahahahahahahahahahh





Eddie heard is the biggest fucking fraudster going





Joshua is the biggest fucking fraud going as well



Nothing much else to say apart from the Ukrainian took that fake shit clown apart from start to finish





Hilarious watching his face get rocked by class shots





Ill be picking up my winnings today not a sweeter way to collect some lolly



Well done Usyk lad





PhwahahahahaoooooohhhhhhohohohohhohohohohoohhahahahahahahahahahahhEddie heard is the biggest fucking fraudster goingJoshua is the biggest fucking fraud going as wellNothing much else to say apart from the Ukrainian took that fake shit clown apart from start to finishHilarious watching his face get rocked by class shotsIll be picking up my winnings today not a sweeter way to collect some lollyWell done Usyk lad Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 2 581





Posts: 2 581 Re: The fight this weekend « Reply #19 on: Today at 07:05:19 AM » Quote from: Jumpbit on Today at 06:36:03 AM



Phwahahahaha oooooohhhhh hohohohohhohohohohoo hhahahahahahahahahahahh





Eddie heard is the biggest fucking fraudster going





Joshua is the biggest fucking fraud going as well



Nothing much else to say apart from the Ukrainian took that fake shit clown apart from start to finish





Hilarious watching his face get rocked by class shots





Ill be picking up my winnings today not a sweeter way to collect some lolly



Well done Usyk lad







PhwahahahahaoooooohhhhhhohohohohhohohohohoohhahahahahahahahahahahhEddie heard is the biggest fucking fraudster goingJoshua is the biggest fucking fraud going as wellNothing much else to say apart from the Ukrainian took that fake shit clown apart from start to finishHilarious watching his face get rocked by class shotsIll be picking up my winnings today not a sweeter way to collect some lollyWell done Usyk lad

Another money collecter .. Another money collecter .. Logged