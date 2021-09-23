Welcome,
September 26, 2021, 07:33:37 AM
The fight this weekend
Topic: The fight this weekend
Jumpbit
Posts: 27
The fight this weekend
September 23, 2021, 06:51:49 PM »
I can't stomach Anthony ( Don't spend your money in white people's shops ) Joshua
Usyk is a 3/1 type price outsider but bigger shocks have happened in boxing . The little tubby bloke put Joshua to sleep with a decent flurry
Ill be shouting for the Ukrainian Saturday night
headset
Posts: 2 581
Re: The fight this weekend
September 23, 2021, 07:33:47 PM »
I understand your comments on it all. I want Fury to finish him off ...otherwise, it will run and run on between them two. Apart from that, I am in the same camp as you on Joshua.
Jumpbit
Posts: 27
Re: The fight this weekend
September 23, 2021, 07:37:59 PM »
I think Tyson is in for a shock with Wilder this time . I can see a serious knock out in that one and it could well be Fury on his back sound asleep
headset
Posts: 2 581
Re: The fight this weekend
September 24, 2021, 06:38:23 AM »
Not for me, he is too good on the sweet science side of things Fury for him to get clipped providing he has done his camp correctly.
He can bang Wilder. I don't bet on boxing - Joshua and, Fury both to win for me. Joshua by knockout, not sure how the Fury fight will go apart from a Fury win.
Robbso
Posts: 15 231
Re: The fight this weekend
September 24, 2021, 08:42:03 AM »
Im going for AJ, he should be too big and powerful. I still think people underrate him. I still dont understand why people want someone representing Britain to get beat
we waited almost a century for a heavyweight champ, now we have two and some folk root for the opposition. Fury should batter Wilder again, however his quietness worries me slightly. Hes usually playing mind games, acting like a lunatic and being controversial as fuck. Hardly a peep. Hes either quietly confident or something is wrong. Will the fight even happen?
Jumpbit
Posts: 27
Re: The fight this weekend
September 24, 2021, 10:53:18 AM »
Im going for AJ, he should be too big and powerful. I still think people underrate him. I still dont understand why people want someone representing Britain to get beat
My supports with the Ukrainian
calamity
Posts: 8 411
Crabamity
Re: The fight this weekend
September 24, 2021, 11:32:56 AM »
I think Joshua has to win by knockout, because if it goes the distance it most probably means he hasn't caught Usyk at all, and Usyk will win on points.
Personally I have a sneaking feeling Usyk will beat him.
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 474
Re: The fight this weekend
September 24, 2021, 12:05:44 PM »
I like both Fury and AJ as fighters.
Fury is the better all round boxer though and would be in the mix in any era.
AJ KO by round 6 tomorrow!
Tory Cunt
Tom_Trinder
Posts: 1 727
Re: The fight this weekend
September 24, 2021, 08:27:23 PM »
AJ showed his true colours, so hope the racist cunt gets knocked out.
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 528
Re: The fight this weekend
September 24, 2021, 10:01:29 PM »
A racist hoping racist cunts get knocked out.
Bud Wiser
Posts: 10 260
Bausor OUT!!!
Re: The fight this weekend
September 24, 2021, 11:42:16 PM »
My supports with the Ukrainian
Mine too.
Tom_Trinder
Posts: 1 727
Re: The fight this weekend
Yesterday
at 07:33:55 AM »
A racist hoping racist cunts get knocked out.
Crawl back under your rock, you fucking idiot.
Jumpbit
Posts: 27
Re: The fight this weekend
Yesterday
at 02:14:38 PM »
Doom the know it all know nothing .
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 528
Re: The fight this weekend
Yesterday
at 02:18:59 PM »
A racist hoping racist cunts get knocked out.
Crawl back under your rock, you fucking idiot.
Nailed it though didn't I Tommy you horrible old cunt
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 528
Re: The fight this weekend
Yesterday
at 02:21:00 PM »
Doom the know it all know nothing .
Zzzzz...another change of username you sadsack. Don't know how you keep getting over the embarrassment
Jumpbit
Posts: 27
Re: The fight this weekend
Yesterday
at 02:26:36 PM »
my sack gets emptied regular inside a lovely milf
nowt sad about it what so ever its over the moon
Yours' however is another story all together
which socks getting it today
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 345
Infant Herpes
Re: The fight this weekend
Yesterday
at 10:04:43 PM »
This Ukrainian cunt either thinks he's off to space, or he's got his head stuck in a goldfish bowl.
Logged
Jumpbit
Posts: 27
Re: The fight this weekend
Today
at 06:36:03 AM »
Phwahahahaha
oooooohhhhh
hohohohohhohohohohoo
hhahahahahahahahahahahh
Eddie heard is the biggest fucking fraudster going
Joshua is the biggest fucking fraud going as well
Nothing much else to say apart from the Ukrainian took that fake shit clown apart from start to finish
Hilarious watching his face get rocked by class shots
Ill be picking up my winnings today not a sweeter way to collect some lolly
Well done Usyk lad
headset
Posts: 2 581
Re: The fight this weekend
Today
at 07:04:17 AM »
we have a winner!
headset
Posts: 2 581
Re: The fight this weekend
Today
at 07:05:19 AM »
Phwahahahaha
oooooohhhhh
hohohohohhohohohohoo
hhahahahahahahahahahahh
Eddie heard is the biggest fucking fraudster going
Joshua is the biggest fucking fraud going as well
Nothing much else to say apart from the Ukrainian took that fake shit clown apart from start to finish
Hilarious watching his face get rocked by class shots
Ill be picking up my winnings today not a sweeter way to collect some lolly
Well done Usyk lad
Another money collecter ..
